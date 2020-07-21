Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

MA opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,139,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,573,922,549.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.