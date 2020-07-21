Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

