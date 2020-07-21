Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $325.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.37 and a 200 day moving average of $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

