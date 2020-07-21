Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

