Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

