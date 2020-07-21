Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,142 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

