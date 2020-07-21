Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 1,750 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 185.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 320,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Shares of LOW opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.