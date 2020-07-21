Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock valued at $840,787,590. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

