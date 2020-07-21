Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

