Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

