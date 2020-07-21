Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stralem & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.1% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 85,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

