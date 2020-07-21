Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRX. CIBC raised shares of Storm Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of SRX opened at C$1.47 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.78. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.2533784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

