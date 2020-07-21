Storm Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.01873160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00191337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00081307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001042 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit, Upbit, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Binance, WazirX, Bitbns and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

