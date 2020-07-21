Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Steel Dynamics Put Options (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,661 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,307% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,530,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 713,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

