SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target Increased to GBX 385 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 385 ($4.74) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SThree from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SThree to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

STEM stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 392.50 ($4.83). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 282.60.

In other SThree news, insider Alex Smith purchased 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £267.80 ($329.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,013.80 ($23,398.72).

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

