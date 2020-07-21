Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $842.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 17,418 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $560,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,300.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,991 shares of company stock worth $2,168,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

