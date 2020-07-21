Sterling Bancorp (STL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.