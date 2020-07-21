SteepCoin Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,921.36 and approximately $75.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001848 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

