Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Shares of STLD opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
See Also: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.