Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of STLD opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

