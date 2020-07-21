Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

