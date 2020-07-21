Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

