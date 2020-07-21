Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.20 on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

