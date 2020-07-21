SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SSE PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SSE PLC/S stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. SSE PLC/S has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

