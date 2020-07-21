SSE (LON:SSE) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of SSE (LON:SSE) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,390 ($17.11) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,498 ($18.43) to GBX 1,483 ($18.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.77) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,411.27 ($17.37).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,417.50 ($17.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,330.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.82. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a PE ratio of -251.93. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 13.65 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,703 ($20.96).

SSE (LON:SSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 82.50 ($1.02) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSE will post 9769.9629129 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. SSE’s payout ratio is presently -1,403.51%.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £47,148.75 ($58,022.09).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

