Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

