SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $332.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

