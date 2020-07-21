S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1,994.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,025,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $358.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.59. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $359.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.