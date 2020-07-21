Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUV opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

