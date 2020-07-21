Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $65.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

NYSE SO opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

