Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Southern has a payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.