Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Sogou stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Sogou has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sogou had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $257.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sogou by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

