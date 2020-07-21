Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
SOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.
Sogou stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Sogou has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sogou by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sogou
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
