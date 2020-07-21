Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

