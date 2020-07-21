Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,569.85.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,453.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,366.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

