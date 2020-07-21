Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 925 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

