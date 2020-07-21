Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 59,424 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,034,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

