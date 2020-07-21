Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given Buy Rating at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.59.
Shares of SKX opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Skechers USA Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.