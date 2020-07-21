Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given Buy Rating at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.59.

Shares of SKX opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

