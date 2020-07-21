SJW Group to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SJW Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SJW Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 728.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

