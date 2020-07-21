Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 252.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.