Signature Wealth Management Group Has $803,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $303.46 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

