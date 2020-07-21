Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.60 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

ABBV stock opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

