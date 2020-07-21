Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

NYSE:HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $261.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

