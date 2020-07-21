Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.11 ($47.31).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €44.07 ($49.52) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($53.11).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

