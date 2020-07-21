Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.57.

NYSE SHW opened at $608.08 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $613.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.89.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.