SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

