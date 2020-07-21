SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 340,886 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 340,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

