SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,179 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

