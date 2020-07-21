SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 220,217 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220,217 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $207,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 212.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,788 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after acquiring an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 44.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,374,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

