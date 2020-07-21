SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 659,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after acquiring an additional 285,868 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 548,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $153.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

