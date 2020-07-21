SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 200.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

