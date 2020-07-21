SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 2.30% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Fis Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZA opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

